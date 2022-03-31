iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 3,807,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,934. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.