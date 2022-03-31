iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,049 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

