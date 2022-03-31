Jade Currency (JADE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,601.00

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $730,219.65 and $106,601.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

