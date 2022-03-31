James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $31.61

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $30.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 531 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.