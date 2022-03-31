Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $322,413.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. 621,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

