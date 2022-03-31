Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $322,413.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54.
Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. 621,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.
JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
