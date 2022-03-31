Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

JSML stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

