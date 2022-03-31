John G. Mchutchison Sells 4,614 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,012.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,001,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
