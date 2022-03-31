John G. Mchutchison Sells 4,614 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,012.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,001,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

