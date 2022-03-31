John Renger Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 365,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.77. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

