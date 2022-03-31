Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

