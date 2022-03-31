K21 Price Up 28% This Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, K21 has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001895 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $160,925.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,211,546 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

