K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

