K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.44

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 1684995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.