Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KFRC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $8,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Kforce (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.