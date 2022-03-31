Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kingsway Financial Services to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 716 3111 2738 158 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsway Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million -$340,000.00 -550,000.00 Kingsway Financial Services Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,784.42

Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services competitors beat Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

