Kleros Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $60.39 million and $869,750.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002233 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.