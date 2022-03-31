Komodo Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and $3.03 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00393855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00092167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,983,356 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

