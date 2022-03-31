Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 139.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

