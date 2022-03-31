Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.90. The stock had a trading volume of 596,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $612.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

