Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,146,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $458.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $394.27 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

