Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,938 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,882,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

