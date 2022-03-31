Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $652,871.16 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LH traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.28. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $248.95 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

