Lake Street Capital Lowers Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $3.50

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s current price.

RKDA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.47.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

