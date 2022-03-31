Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts expect that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

