Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 47500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

