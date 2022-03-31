Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 47500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
