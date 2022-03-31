Laura Francis Sells 2,310 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $451,212.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00.

SWAV stock traded up $12.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 822,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,722. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

