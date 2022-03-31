Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,982. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

