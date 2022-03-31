Lendefi 1-Day Volume Tops $3,280.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.98 or 0.07118670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.95 or 1.00138316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

