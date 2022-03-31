LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.43

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.43 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 7460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

