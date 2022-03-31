LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LianBio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 1,784,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

