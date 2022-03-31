Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $132.58 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

