Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 19,752 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 1,063,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

