Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 172,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $13,373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

