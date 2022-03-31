Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,608,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,297.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

LIOPF stock remained flat at $$13.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Lion has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

