Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 885,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,984,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.