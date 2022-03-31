LOCGame (LOCG) Trading Up 81.6% Over Last 7 Days

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $4.40 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 81.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

