Lua Swap (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107140 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

