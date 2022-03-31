Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CFO James A. Briggs Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CFO James A. Briggs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
LFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
