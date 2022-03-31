LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Reaches $323,150.10

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 2% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $323,150.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,213,610 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

