ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

