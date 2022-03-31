Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Marathon Digital worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $13,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

