Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.