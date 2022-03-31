Mark J. Bulanda Sells 4,574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 2,784,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.
About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.