Mark J. Bulanda Sells 4,574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 2,784,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

