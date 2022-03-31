Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.86 ($3.12).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.85 ($2.03). 2,124,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.