Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

