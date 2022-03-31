Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,693.00

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $406,197.58 and $33,693.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.61 or 0.07193853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

