Michael S. Brown Sells 408 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total transaction of $285,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $698.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.36 and a one year high of $710.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
