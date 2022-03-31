MicroMoney Hits Market Capitalization of $150,401.68 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $150,401.68 and $164,890.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

