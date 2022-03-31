MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 89,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,046,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

MVIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

