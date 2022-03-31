Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $36.74 or 0.00080389 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $312,598.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

