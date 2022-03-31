Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $43.78 million and approximately $66.28 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012452 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00236445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

